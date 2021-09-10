 Skip to main content
Marking 9/11: 'Our country was skidded on'
Marking 9/11: 'Our country was skidded on'

From the Lincoln Journal Star readers remember 9/11 series
During the summer of 2001 I painted a rather large U.S. map on the hard surface near the flag at our school. Each state was painted with a variety of colors.

Of course, Nebraska was the only red state. Occasionally gremlins would ride their bicycles across the map and make skid marks across the map. I made several trips up to school and touched up the map, as I wanted it to be nice for the first day of school. The kids referred to it as “Mr. Wolfe’s map."

After the 9/11 attack, I told the kids, "Yesterday our country was on skidded on."

I suggested they show up the next day and we touch up that map together. The next morning, nearly a dozen students showed up, with their parents. Students lined up and took turns, each painting part of a state. Patriotic music played on my boom box. A parent brought some doughnuts. From that day on the students took ownership of that map. THEY wanted no more skid marks on our country.

Phil Wolfe

Lincoln

