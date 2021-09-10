Marking 9/11: No Jordan news that day

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was flying to a conference with a co-worker. We had a layover in Chicago, and started talking basketball — specifically about Michael Jordan. He had retired in the early '90s to play baseball, then came back to lead the Chicago Bulls to more championships. He then retired a second time, but throughout the summer of 2001, rumors circulated that he was holding secret workouts with former Bulls players and that he would announce a comeback.

We noticed a large crowd forming around a TV in a bar. I looked at my co-worker and shouted "Michael Jordan must be announcing his comeback!" We rushed over, but instead of seeing Michael Jordan, we saw one of the greatest tragedies in our nation's history unfold.

Because all flights were grounded, O'Hare was in chaos. Finding our luggage took hours. Back then, few people had cellphones, so there were long lines at every payphone. I was so grateful to my co-worker, who was able to find a rental car so we could drive home.

A few weeks later, Michael Jordan did announce his second comeback. As I recall, he donated his entire salary that season to the victims of 9/11.

Margene Timm

Lincoln

