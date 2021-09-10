Marking 9/11: Never forget Sept. 12

"I'm seeing now on CNN that Americans are standing in lines to donate blood. And I'm sure churches will be full again today. America will rally together, as we always have. These terrorists may have struck us hard, but they will never dampen the American spirit.”

As I read those words 20 years later, those musicians struck the first note for what I witnessed across our country in the days to follow. As the first responders dug through the rubble, we reached out to one another to start to heal the collective gash in our national soul. The pain of our grief brought forth the realization that far more unites us than divides us.

Today it feels as if we have another collective gash in our national soul, one borne of unraveling than of sudden attack. A divide of rancor and distrust of those on the other side. The vitriol we hurl at each other has to make the terrorists sit back and laugh.

One day, when my son is old enough, I’ll take him to the site of the towers and to the Pentagon and talk to him about what happened on that horrific day. And then I’ll talk to him more about the days that followed and what it was like to come together, to feel bound as one as Americans. And tell him that’s what we must forever cherish.