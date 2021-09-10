Marking 9/11: Memories are still vivid

Sept. 11, 2001, would have been my parents’ 52nd wedding anniversary.

I was at Lakeview Elementary School getting ready for the teaching day when I was called to the teachers’ lounge just in time to watch the second airplane hit the World Trade Center towers. I didn’t even know what the World Trade Center was! We also saw the plane hit the Pentagon, sending another teacher into a panic, because she had family working at the Pentagon.

We were tasked with keeping children safe, calm and engaged, all while wondering if the entire country was being attacked and we or Omaha might be next.

I called my college-age daughter, who was getting ready to go to her classes. I couldn’t even describe what I had seen, but told her to turn on her TV. She said she didn’t really have time for that, but I insisted. When she got to UNL her classes were canceled, but she and her classmates met in a lecture hall and just were together to support each other.

Last year, when I was working with some UNL students on Sept. 11, I asked for their memories, and they had none. They were babies when it happened!

Dottie Ladman

Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0