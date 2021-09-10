Marking 9/11: Longest four hours of life

I will never forget that day. My son had been living in New York since 2000. His offices were in Manhattan, but I wasn’t sure if he was working at the downtown or uptown location.

Two of my co-workers also had family members living in New York. None of us could reach them. I was the first to make contact with my loved one, but those four hours not hearing from my son were some of the longest in my life.

I had a trip to New York already planned for that October with my mother, sister, and niece. The question was raised whether we should still make the trip. My immediate answer was yes. One, it would be the safest place in the country. And two, I had to see and hug my son.

Karen Hemmerling

Lincoln

