Marking 9/11: Leaky roof part of memory

That morning I was attending a meeting away from my home.

I received a message that a representative of Fettin Roofing would be at my home to investigate a leak I had detected in the roof. I arrived home as the man was taking the ladder out of his truck. I told him I would meet him south of the house to go up on the roof with him.

As I dashed into the house and turned on the television on the kitchen counter, I heard an announcement that “a plane had just flown into a tower in New York City.” I put on my shoes, and went to meet the roofer. As I climbed the ladder, I said, “Something is going on in New York City. An airplane just hit a building there.”

We continued our discussion about how they would address the leak in my river rock roof. We climbed down, and he left, and I went back inside to watch the rest of the drama that was taking place in New York City.

So when someone reflects back to Sept. 11, I would then state, “I was on the roof of my house with a roofer, addressing a leak.” I would always get a rather quizzical look from them!

Former state Sen. Marian L. Price

Lincoln

