Marking 9/11: Las Vegas strip went quiet

I remember that day very well.

My neighbor downstairs in Las Vegas woke me up at 7 a.m. I was watching CNN getting ready to leave for work.

I lived by the airport and noticed it was very quiet. Walking to work, I noticed fighter jets from Nellis Air Force Base flying in the sky toward the airport. The Las Vegas strip was very quiet. Two National Guard trucks were heading toward the airport with troops in them.

At 9:45 a.m., we had a store meeting at Nike Town. Everybody was in shock; a few people were crying. We were not opening that day. The manager said anybody who wanted a week off with pay could have it. Tourists were buying cars and taxis were driving to other states getting people home.

Dave Harris

Lincoln

