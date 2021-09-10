Marking 9/11: It was unforgettable

My husband and I were driving to his Navy reunion in Minneapolis.

We stopped in Denison, Iowa, for breakfast. When the waitress brought our order she said one of the Twin Towers in New York had just been hit by a plane and was collapsing. We went to the lounge to watch on TV just in time to see the second tower get hit. Decision! Do we go on or go back home? We went on.

Our motel was across the street from the Mall of America. The mall was shutdown and all the entrances were barricaded. We went to the restaurant in the motel to eat supper and suddenly all the lights went out. We were told it was a malfunction in the building. We later found out one of the hijackers had stayed at that same motel while taking flight training at the Minneapolis airport.

On our way home we saw so many American flags flying from businesses, private homes, barns and even fence posts along the highway in support of the United States of America.

This was an experience we will never forget.

Marilyn Schreiner

Bennet

