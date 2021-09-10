Marking 9/11: Images she'll never forget

This is what I REMEMBER ...

The first tower being struck by a plane.

The second tower being struck by a plane.

The horror of the explosions.

First responders rushing to the buildings.

The looks on people's faces on the street.

The Pentagon being struck by a plane.

Flight 93 crashing in a field.

Our world has changed.

Praying my family is safe.

The first tower collapse.

The lives lost.

The second tower collapse.

More lives lost.

No planes in the air for days.

Watching TV for days praying for rescues.

No rescues from the towers.

Praying for the victims and our country.

This is what I will NEVER FORGET.

Susan Young

Cortland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0