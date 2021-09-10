Marking 9/11: Grateful to public servants

As the Mayor of Lincoln on Sept. 11, 2001, I drove into work that Tuesday morning listening to the news on the local radio station. I remember a bulletin announced at 7:45 a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. There were no more details. I thought it must have been an accident involving a small plane or they would have made it a bigger news story.

As soon as I got to my office, I turned on the TV to CNN. I and my staff started watching to see what had happened with that plane crash. Suddenly, at 8:03, the second plane struck the other World Trade Center building. I immediately realized the first plane crash had been no accident. This was a planned attack.

I knew the chances of Lincoln or Nebraska being a target were remote, but I also knew we had to take nothing for granted. I immediately called into my office the Lincoln Police Chief and Fire Chief as well as the Lancaster County Sheriff. We contacted the State Patrol, and they sent a patrolman to my office as well.

As we gathered around the table in my office, I reiterated that I knew it was highly unlikely Lincoln would be the target of an attack, but we had to take action as if that were a possibility. We made it clear that communication between state and local law enforcement was critical to be sure we were all aware of what each organization was doing and what they knew.