Marking 9/11: Grateful to public servants

As the Mayor of Lincoln on Sept. 11, 2001, I drove into work that Tuesday morning listening to the news on the local radio station. I remember a bulletin announced at 7:45 a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. There were no more details. I thought it must have been an accident involving a small plane or they would have made it a bigger news story.
As soon as I got to my office, I turned on the TV to CNN. I and my staff started watching to see what had happened with that plane crash. Suddenly, at 8:03, the second plane struck the other World Trade Center building. I immediately realized the first plane crash had been no accident. This was a planned attack.
I knew the chances of Lincoln or Nebraska being a target were remote, but I also knew we had to take nothing for granted. I immediately called into my office the Lincoln Police Chief and Fire Chief as well as the Lancaster County Sheriff. We contacted the State Patrol, and they sent a patrolman to my office as well.
As we gathered around the table in my office, I reiterated that I knew it was highly unlikely Lincoln would be the target of an attack, but we had to take action as if that were a possibility. We made it clear that communication between state and local law enforcement was critical to be sure we were all aware of what each organization was doing and what they knew.
I emphasized that everyone in Lincoln -- or anywhere in the country -- must be feeling great fear at that moment. By then we had learned of the other planes involved in the attack.
In the confusion of that day nobody knew exactly what was happening and what was coming next. I asked each of our law enforcement organizations to maintain a high profile. Get cars out on the streets. Let people know that our law enforcement professionals were on high alert and ready to protect us should there be a need.
It was in that moment that I was so grateful to our fellow Americans that serve at any level in a public safety position. Whether in the military, police, firefighters, state patrol, sheriffs, 911 center personnel or other important public safety positions, they deserved our thanks that day and every day.
Former Mayor Don Wesely
Lincoln
In this Series
Lincoln Journal Star readers remember 9/11
-
Marking 9/11: Taking the right tone
-
Marking 9/11: Everyone pulled together
-
Marking 9/11: Leaky roof part of memory
- 30 updates