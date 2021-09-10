Marking 9/11: First train from Chicago

We were in Chicago’s Union Station. There was not the hustle and bustle we had anticipated. Chalking it up as maybe a slow travel day we settled down and waited for our train. I decided to go outside to take a few pictures. It was at this time, I had the feeling something was not right.

Streets should have been busy with traffic and sidewalks crowded with pedestrians. I saw none of this. Back inside, Phyllis and I noticed groups of people gathered around different TV screens. This was when we saw the Twin Towers and heard the newscaster describing the scene. Next we noticed the increased level of security and police presence.

Our train was the first to leave Chicago on 9/11. When it came time to board the California Zephyr, all passengers were lined up and our tickets carefully screened. On board it was announced that at any time the train may be stopped so the track ahead could be inspected. This did not happen. However, I don’t think the train went faster than 50 mph on the return trip.

My memory of 9/11 is as vivid today as it was 20 years ago.

Les Williams

Lincoln

