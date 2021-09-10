Marking 9/11: Faith in judicial system

The weather was beautiful as we walked into federal court in Omaha that day. A two-week jury trial was coming to a close. We were defending an Egyptian American department chair accused of violating the free speech rights of a faculty member.

Before closing arguments for the defense could begin, the court told us about the planes in New York. Then the FBI asked the judge to request everyone to leave the building.

As we left, we were concerned how the events of the day might affect the jury. When we came back the next morning, we were able to finish closing arguments and the case went to the jury. The jury came back with a defense verdict about three hours later.

The weather was beautiful as we walked out of federal court with our client. Our belief in the judicial system was strengthened.

John Wiltse

Lincoln

