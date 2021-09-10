Marking 9/11: Canadians showed love of neighbors

I had traveled to Ottawa, Ontario, the evening of Sept. 10 for a day of meetings on the 11th and then an evening flight back to Kansas City (or so I thought). As the day unfolded and plans changed, I found myself able to join with many thousands on the lawn of the Parliament Building as the Prime Minister and others spoke of their love and solidarity for America. Growing up in northern-tier states alongside many Canadian friends, I had always felt the kinship of the countries. But never like that evening. It was strong and heartfelt from the speakers and the crowd.