Marking 9/11: Called into active service

Sept. 11, 2001, started off like any other Tuesday morning at that time in our lives: busy. With three small children, both my wife and I employed full time, and myself working nights for the Sheriff’s Office, it was hectic.

When my wife called me shortly after I went to sleep that morning, I knew it was urgent. I turned on the TV in time to see a plane hit the second tower and I knew immediately that life was about to change forever.

Our Tactical Response Unit was activated immediately to help protect against any unknown threats to our local community and I soon found myself providing security at an unnamed location.

We resumed normal operations a few days later, only for my Nebraska Air National Guard unit to call all Security Forces members to active duty. I would spend the next year and a half on active duty for the U.S. Air Force, including a deployment overseas, relying heavily on my wife and mother to keep the home front running smoothly.

I was proud to serve my country and community, but certainly wish the tragic events of 9/11 never happened.

Tom Brookhouser

Lincoln

