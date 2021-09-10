Marking 9/11: Attacks led to new perspective

“They’re going to have to jackhammer in the living room.” Not words I wanted to hear.

My husband and I were remodeling our home — if you’ve ever lived in the mess of remodeling, you understand the chaos, not to mention the dust! I was just complaining to my husband about the lack of cleanup being done each day when he shared that tomorrow the men would be jackhammering just inside our patio door.

I heard from my neighbor how dust from that process coats everything inside your home; and I started covering furniture, our fireplace, bookshelves, etc. with all the sheets I had — and then borrowed more from neighbors and friends … grumbling with every sheet I put up. That was Sept. 10, 2001.

The next day as I taught classes at Northeast High School, I watched as the tragic events of that morning unfolded. Many of the students, teachers and staff watched as the towers burned and eventually collapsed, producing enormous clouds of dust filling the streets of New York City. When I returned home later that day and my eyes met my husband’s … not a word was said about the dust in our home. We had a new perspective.

Marge Rudd-Hillhouse

Lincoln

