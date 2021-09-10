Marking 9/11: An unforgettable business trip

I was traveling for work that day, having arrived in Galesburg, Illinois, as a railroad contractor the night before. Headed to breakfast, the radio mentioned a plane hitting the WTC. I figured a Cessna pilot fell asleep or something. After breakfast, the radio said a second plane hit. Somehow I knew instantly it was an attack and that bin Laden was behind it. When I arrived at the railyard offices, everyone was in stunned disbelief.
Two managers and myself ended up in an empty office, holding hands and praying. Later, when I went to lunch in the "smoking or non?" days, I just said "Wherever I can see a TV." The rest of the day was a blur, until I was back at my hotel that night watching news for hours. I was glad I got gas the night before, as stations were all priced at $4 with lines around the block.
When I heard President Bush had gone to Offutt AFB, my heart filled with patriotic pride, realizing Nebraska played a critical role in the nation's response. The next day, railroaders told me they saw Air Force One flying back to D.C. the previous late afternoon.
Andy Ringsmuth
Lincoln
