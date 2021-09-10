Marking 9/11: A day of 'complete uncertainty'

I did not immediately realize that what was happening in New York and Washington, D.C., would have long-lasting implications.

As the new adjutant general, I was focused on taking the Nebraska National Guard to a new level, ready to support state and national needs. I was hurriedly leaving my office for Beatrice and Falls City while my staff watched events unfold on the office television. My office assistant, Val Nickell, convinced me to stay — she was right.

My most vivid recollection of that day was the complete uncertainty about what might come next — more attacks, weapons of mass destruction, poisoning the food supply?

The surge in patriotic feelings and respect for our American flag was encouraging. I received letters from military veterans, most long retired, that wanted to rejoin and serve again. The airport security mission was organized in a matter of days and lasted until the following May.

My world changed from managing the Nebraska National Guard to preparing it for deployments and security-related missions. I visited our troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. I consoled families that lost loved ones in combat. I represented the National Guard before Congress.

Yes, my world changed dramatically from that day forward.