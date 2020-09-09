Mario Herrera's family statement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln Police Department released this statement on Wednesday from Mario Herrera's family, who have declined talking to the media at this time:

"The Herrera family wishes to thank the Lincoln community for their thoughts and prayers over the last two weeks. Thousands gave blood, made financial contributions, and showed up in support and hope for his recovery. We watched as everyone reverently witnessed Mario’s procession from Omaha to Lincoln and attended vigils in his memory. The outpouring of support bears witness to Mario’s impact on so many people in the Lincoln community and beyond. Our gratitude for these gestures is inexpressible, and we are blessed to live in such a supportive community.

"Law enforcement families know that our loved ones could be called to make the ultimate sacrifice at any time. Unconsciously, we feel this tremor of a possibility every day, yet nothing can prepare us for when that earthquake actually strikes. Even though we understood that Mario could die in the line of duty, the experience has still shattered us. We are fortunate to have a strong, faithful family who joined together to face this tragedy. Yet the death of a police officer fractures not only a family and a police department, but a community as well. The overwhelming support from the Lincoln community is a testament to what Mario meant to Lincoln residents.