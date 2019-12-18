Tom Casady’s career in law enforcement spanned 45 years and included heading both the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department. Before covering schools, I covered police and courts, and I covered many of the high profile, life-changing cases he oversaw as a law enforcement leader. The story, in addition to a trip down memory lane, gave me a unique perspective on the impact and influence he had on the city and local law enforcement.
Margaret Reist's most memorable: Tom Casady's fingerprints