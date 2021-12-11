Malls ditch shopping to fill wasteland of vacant retail stores

CBL has reason to believe it might help: A Live! Casino that replaced the old Bon-Ton department store at CBL’s Westmoreland Mall near Pittsburgh in November 2020 has produced double-digit traffic and sales gains over 2019.

Online erosion

That’s after CBL went broke in 2020 under the old model, which failed because it leaned heavily on department stores like Bon-Ton and Sears to keep shoppers from defecting to online outlets. Hundreds of those anchors have shuttered, as did thousands of smaller retailers amid the pandemic, forcing CBL and at least two other big U.S. mall chains into bankruptcy.

The result: Vacancy rates nationwide climbed to 7.2% in the second quarter of this year from 4.9% pre-pandemic, according to JLL. For the lowest-tier “C” grade malls, vacancies were 12.4%. Even with the return of some shoppers, mall rents have barely budged since the first quarter of last year, rising only 1.3%. This doesn’t help companies like Washington Prime Group and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, two other mall chains that are trying to turn themselves around after emerging from bankruptcy.