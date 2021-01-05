Mall of America no longer delinquent on its $1.4B mortgage

With the drop in sales at the mall, many tenants have had trouble making rent payments which has negatively affected shopping center owners. Retail tenant collections at the Mall of America hit a low of 33% in April and May, according to Trepp.

The mall also has had to lay off more than 200 employees.

In May, Mall of America representatives said the mall's revenue had dropped 85% during the closure and that the mortgage had been submitted to a special servicer in hopes of reaching an agreement on changes to the terms of the loan.

In August, Trepp reported that the mall owners had entered into a cash management forbearance agreement, which included additional reporting requirements and monthly remittance of cash. In the months since, the mall has continued to collect past due rent as the mall discussed a longer-term resolution.

Since then, Triple Five and the special servicer have been working on the long-term resolution. According to Trepp, starting with the December payment, the loan was converted to interest-only through maturity.

Lenders have remained confident in the long-term success of the Mall of America, the mall said.