Magoola is new rector at St. Mark's on the Campus

St. Mark’s on the Campus Episcopal Church announces the Rev. Dr. Robert Joshua Magoola as its new rector. The new priest presided over his first service at St. Mark’s on the Campus on Sunday, Jan. 17, via Facebook Live.

Father Magoola was born and raised in Uganda, where his grandfather and father were Episcopal priests. In addition to his bachelor’s degree from Uganda Christian University, he earned a Master of Arts in Pastoral Studies from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, a Master of Theology from the Dallas Theological Seminary, and a PhD in Intercultural Studies from the Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky.

Magoola has served pastorally in Texas and Georgia, and prior to answering the call to Lincoln, he served in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania as the rector at St. George St. Barnabas in Philadelphia. He was also an adjunct professor at Villanova University.

Magoola and Monica, his wife, have three children—two in college and one in high school. At present, Magoola is getting settled in Lincoln, and the family will join him later.

Magoola has a strong interest in music and plays the guitar. He loves to read and write poetry. He says he appreciates the warm welcoming he has received and looks forward to his ministry at St. Marks on the Campus and in Lincoln.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church is carrying out worship and activities via Zoom and Facebook Live at present. For more information, visit www.stmarks-episcopal.org/.

