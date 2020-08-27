Madden NFL 21 debuts as EA employees work from home during pandemic

On Monday, it was announced 13,000 fans will be able to attend the NFL home opener for the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

But when Madden NFL 21 comes out Friday — on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC — it will include new features created before the pandemic took center stage, such as the backyard football-inspired mode called “The Yard.”

Users will be able to create their own avatars in the new feature and up to three people can play as two teams of six football players face off.

“A lot of it comes down to the different types of players that are playing Madden,” Holt said. “There’s a whole new generation consuming sports.”

EA does think about “delivering something that feels like there is an outlet for sports, virtually speaking, if the real world takes a pivot,” Holt said.

In addition, more people are playing video games during the pandemic.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth over the last four months in our business and across the industry,” Wilson said on the July call.

EA’s net revenue was about $1.46 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $1.21 billion in the same three months last year, according to an earnings release.