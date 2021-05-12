Mac
Mac is a very sweet kitten who was born in his foster home. His mother was part of an effort... View on PetFinder
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said investigators didn't pursue the car, continuing in the opposite direction. A short time later, police were called to 710 Wedgewood Drive on a report of a car that crashed into the residence.
Nebraska junior Adrian Martinez might not be the best returning QB in the Big Ten, but he's in the conversation.
Police say they found a lottery ticket with numbers cut out of it, bottles of glue, exacto knives and tweezers in the 28-year-old's purse, along with a pipe with suspected meth residue.
Committee goes in new direction, recommends Standing Bear as name for new southeast Lincoln high school
The decision marked a significant departure from the long-running practice of linking the names of Lincoln's public high schools to a direction.
In court records, Lincoln police say they found the suspect having intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in a car parked at an school. Police seized his cellphone, and investigators said in an affidavit they found nine videos of child pornography.
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said both of the drivers were taken to a hospital in Lincoln for their injuries. But there were no serious injuries reported among the Pius X High School girls team.
With Nebraska only 21-17 at home in the last six seasons, Husker AD Bill Moos urges fans to turn up volume in 2021.
Nebraska signed four receivers in its 2019 scholarship recruiting class. None of them remain on the team.
UNL hosted its first ever graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium to allow for social distancing among graduates and guests. The 2021 graduating class was also record setting with 3,641 graduating seniors, Chancellor Ronnie Green said.
A small dog's death near Wedgewood Lake was the second confirmed coyote-kill in less than a year.