Lucy
Primary Color: Brown Black Tabby Weight: 5lbs Age: 0yrs 8mths 0wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Josh Swain, a college student from Arizona, challenged other Josh Swains on Facebook to a duel over their name, randomly picking Lincoln as the battleground. On Saturday, hundreds gathered in Air Park to watch them fight with pool noodles.
- Updated
Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Arizona, challenged other Josh Swains on Facebook to a duel over their name, randomly picking Lincoln as the battleground.
- Updated
NU's young backup QBs need time to develop. So, some advice in that regard courtesy of the great John Wooden: Be quick, but don't hurry.
- Updated
Dalton Kellogg allegedly gave away thousands of dollars worth of alcohol and cigarettes at the Super Saver where he worked.
- Updated
With one final swing of his red pool noodle, Josh Vinson Jr. — nicknamed “Little Josh” by the crowd — won the inaugural Battle of the Joshes on Saturday.
- Updated
Officer Erin Spilker said the criminal investigations unit had received information that people were engaging in public sexual acts in the arcade room at Romantix.
- Updated
According to court records, the woman told hospital staff she was going out for a bit and would be back. More than 24 hours later with the baby ready to be discharged, she still hadn't returned, so they called the police.
- Updated
A reader asks about what he regards as the gap between positive media coverage and Nebraska's recent mediocrity on the gridiron.
- Updated
It's hard telling what Nebraska's roster will look like next season after this oddest of volleyball seasons, which ended for the Huskers in the Elite Eight.
- Updated
KFAB host Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.