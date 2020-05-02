LUCAS VOGT

BRLD (junior)
College: Undecided
Football: A foot injury kept the two-time all-state receiver from only playing eight of the Wolverines’ 12 games, but he still caught 49 passes for 775 yards and nine touchdowns to help BRLD reach the semifinals of the Class C-2 playoffs. He had 34 tackles on defense and three interceptions.
Basketball: The two-time first-team all-state point guard sparked BRLD to its second straight C-2 state title and an undefeated season. Vogt averaged 16.3 points, four rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game this past winter.
