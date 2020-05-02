LUCAS VOGT
View Comments

LUCAS VOGT

  • Updated
GICC vs. BRLD, 3.14

BRLD’s Lucas Vogt (15) drives to the basket against GICC’s Russell Martinez (3) in the second half during the Class C-2 boys state championship March 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

BRLD (junior)

College: Undecided

Football: A foot injury kept the two-time all-state receiver from only playing eight of the Wolverines’ 12 games, but he still caught 49 passes for 775 yards and nine touchdowns to help BRLD reach the semifinals of the Class C-2 playoffs. He had 34 tackles on defense and three interceptions.

Basketball: The two-time first-team all-state point guard sparked BRLD to its second straight C-2 state title and an undefeated season. Vogt averaged 16.3 points, four rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game this past winter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News