 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LSO's season continues with Symphonie Fantastique

  • 0
Golden Lund

Golden Lund

 Courtesy photo

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will continue its season with a performance of Symphonie Fantastique on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

After Johannes Brahms’s stately Academic Festival Overture, LSO principal tuba Golden Lund takes the stage to perform acclaimed film composer John Williams’s virtuosic and thrilling Tuba Concerto. Following intermission, LSO takes listeners on a dream-like foray through Hector Berlioz’s monumental Symphonie Fantastique, a groundbreaking piece using more than 75 musicians.

For season and ticket information, visit www.lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News