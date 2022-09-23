LSO's season continues with Symphonie Fantastique

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will continue its season with a performance of Symphonie Fantastique on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
After Johannes Brahms’s stately Academic Festival Overture, LSO principal tuba Golden Lund takes the stage to perform acclaimed film composer John Williams’s virtuosic and thrilling Tuba Concerto. Following intermission, LSO takes listeners on a dream-like foray through Hector Berlioz’s monumental Symphonie Fantastique, a groundbreaking piece using more than 75 musicians.
For season and ticket information, visit www.lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.