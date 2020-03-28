LPS closure affects mother and daughter in similar ways

Harper Sloan has a pretty simple way to describe not only her new world, but the world of everyone else trying to make their way through the coronavirus pandemic

"Pretty boring," the third-grader at Humann Elementary School said Wednesday from the couch in her living room.

Like all other school-age children in Lincoln, the 9-year-old is learning at home. She has some lessons downloaded onto her Chromebook and can get more from the Lincoln Public Schools website.

She also has a new teacher, who has seen her own routine turned upside-down with LPS shutting down.

"It's a lot different," said Kinzie Sloan, Harper's mother. "Just for me, the lack of structure. And not necessarily having places to go, since I do home visits for a job, and just being home all day."

Kinzie Sloan works as an early intervention speech language pathologist for LPS. She would normally spend her weeks visiting homes and child cares. A typical day could see her in up to seven different places.

Now, she's in one place, serving as Harper's teacher as well as mother to 3-year-old daughter, Sawyer, and 17-month-old son, Porter.