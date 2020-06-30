Lowe’s giving workers another round of bonuses during COVID-19 crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lowe’s Home Improvement workers will see another bonus during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company on Monday announced another $100 million in bonuses for hourly workers in U.S. stores, distribution centers and support centers in mid-July. Full-time workers will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150 – matching previous bonuses by the company in March and May.

“This year has been full of challenges and uncertainty, and we are tremendously grateful for the hard work, dedication and commitment of our front-line associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s CEO and president.

Lowe’s has committed more than $450 million during the crisis, which, according to the company, included hourly pay increases in April, $87 million in profit-sharing bonuses to front-line associates in June and telemedicine services to all associates, even those not enrolled in the company medical plans.

Lowe’s also has provided $70 million in grants and donated personal protection equipment to healthcare workers and minority-owned small businesses.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based company has more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores, and employs about 300,000 people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0