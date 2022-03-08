Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines to begin flying out of Chicago, other cities

Chicago's Midway Airport is adding another new airline.

Avelo Airlines, a new low-cost carrier that began operating in April 2021, will begin flying between Midway and Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut, the carrier said Tuesday. Chicago will become the first Midwest city Avelo will serve.

The announcement comes months after another low-cost airline, Frontier, announced it would begin service from Midway in April. The expansions at Midway International Airport come as airlines have been battered for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The smaller of Chicago’s two airports has long been a major hub for Southwest Airlines, and the addition of Frontier and Avelo will bring the number of carriers operating there to seven.

Avelo will begin flights between New Haven and Chicago in late May. One round trip flight will be offered five days a week until mid-June, when Avelo plans to add a sixth day.

Avelo flies to 18 U.S. cities, including hubs in New Haven and at Hollywood Burbank Airport outside Los Angeles. The airline plans to also expand service in May to the Baltimore-Washington area, cities in North and South Carolina, Nashville and Savannah, Georgia, the carrier said.

