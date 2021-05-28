Louise
Primary Color: Grey Tabby Weight: 2lbs Age: 0yrs 0mths 8wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The late-night drone was spotted by several neighbors over the course of a week.
- Updated
The teen runaway said she had met a man on social media and went to his apartment, Officer Erin Spilker said. She told police the men physically assaulted her and that she woke to being sexually assaulted.
- Updated
Among the changes were a new tool department, an updated apparel department with new fitting rooms, new layouts in the home and produce departments, an expanded pet department and expanded grocery pickup space.
- Updated
A search warrant on a home resulted in 4+ pounds of marijuana; nearly 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms; 3,604 oxycodone pills; 1,281 Alprazolam pills; 855 hits of LSD; 209 THC syringes; nearly $2,300 in cash; and four firearms.
- Updated
Both Starbucks and Scooter's Coffee are planning new stores in southeast Lincoln.
The student was internally decapitated, and her head was held on to her body by just the stem of her brain.
- Updated
Enhanced unemployment benefits may be a factor, but there are a number of other issues playing as much, if not more, of a role in keeping people out of the workforce, experts say.
- Updated
The governor said he believes the extra $300 weekly benefit acts as "a disincentive for some people to go back to work."
- Updated
If you're a Nebraska baseball fan, you just may be daydreaming about the Huskers having another Dave Van Horn-type coach.
- Updated
It's unclear if the car was in the roundabout south of the restaurant before the crash.