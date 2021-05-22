Louise
Most Popular
Ohio State's receiver room may have four NFL first-round picks, a national writer says. NU hasn't had a first-rounder at any position since 2011.
Two children who were on a visit to their dad's during their parents’ divorce proceedings were found dead Sunday morning in his home.
The South Beltway has been discussed since the '60s. Now the $352 million project is less than two years from carrying cars and trucks.
The mask mandate will expire as scheduled at the end of the day on Thursday, meaning people can go without masks in most indoor places.
Ronald Thompkins appeared in two of the first three games in 2020 before fading into the background. He's now out of the program.
A 38-year-old man told deputies the other driver pointed a gun at him along U.S. 34 in northwest Lincoln.
The girls — 15, 12, 11 and 10 — were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and described multiple occasions of abuse over the past four years in Lincoln, a police spokesman said.
It should be a wild last two weeks of the Big Ten baseball season; what happens after with the NCAA Tournament is anybody's guess.
The investigation began after a teen told a school resource officer at Gering High School that he was concerned because two girls he knew were messaging with an older man on Snapchat.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is a dreamer. He thinks big. A story from his days as Oregon's AD illustrates it as well as any other.