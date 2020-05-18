Lots to read, lots to watch

It's taken a lot of years to get people to see the Journal Star as more than an ink-on-paper product.

The largest portion of our readers now get their news from us online. A bunch of those readers still love the electronic replica version of the paper, but as members you know that there's a lot of news that shows up online that doesn't -- or can't -- appear in the printed version of the paper.

We break stories online that are updated multiple times during the day. We publish galleries of additional photos that we don't have space to display in print. And we have slideshows of archived pages on stories organized conveniently by topic.

And we have video. Lots of it.

If you're signed up for our breaking/trending news alerts, you get notified each day 20 or so minutes prior Gov. Pete Ricketts' and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's press conferences.

We've got videos of wildlife encounters, breaking local news events, national and international news and viral stories.

As a member, you know we offer lots of ways to get your news. Our app, our website, the printed paper, newsletters and social media. Video is just another way we can tell the stories that matter to you.

