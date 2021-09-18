Looking past today's steep downturn, Boeing projects a rosy future of growth

"Overall, the fleet will just about double," said Hulst.

One fifth of that 2040 airplane fleet will be flying in North America, a fifth in Europe, a fifth in China, a fifth in the rest of Asia, and the last fifth in the remainder of the world, Boeing projects.

More than 20,000 of that fleet will be new airplanes replacing current jets as they retire. Another 23,500 will be new jets built to serve the market's growth.

The bottom line for the world's plane makers is that the air travel market will need 43,620 new airplanes delivered over the next 20 years, including about 7,700 big widebody aircraft, about 32,700 single-aisle jets, almost 900 new cargo freighters, and about 2,400 smaller regional jets.

The only concession Boeing makes to the impact of the pandemic is that its forecast for new widebody jet deliveries is about 8% lower than in its 20-year projection released in 2019. Its projection for the single-aisle jet market remains almost unchanged since then.

Fighting for this market will be not only Airbus and Boeing, but Brazilian planemaker Embraer, which builds the small regional jets, and the Chinese planemaker COMAC, which hopes to become a real global aviation power over the course of the two decades in Boeing's forecast.

Even if Boeing's optimism about the long-term future of the jet market proves right, with such intense competition it will have to solve its current production problems in time to take advantage of the recovery it anticipates.

