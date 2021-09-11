Looking for a good mechanic? Odds are your garage is, too

That's also the story for Zebley, the tool delivery driver, who was working his way up as a mechanic but switched careers so he and his young family could afford to stay in the area. "I needed money now instead of 10 years from now," Zebley says.

Those sorts of concerns may help explain why, even before the pandemic, in 2019, King County actually had 152 fewer automotive technicians, or nearly 7%, than it did in 2001, even though the population has grown 28% over that period.

Battle for talent

Some industry officials and educators think new recruitment initiatives could ultimately broaden the profession's appeal and attract more students. The tiny number of women technicians — in 2020, Shoreline Community College had just three female students out of more than 100 students, Avery says — is an obvious place to start.

But those initiatives will take years, and in the near term, the mechanic shortage is expected to worsen as the profession, which now has a disproportionately large share of older workers, starts seeing more retirements.

That's going to mean more delays for customers. Svenkerud reckons that the shortage has reduced his Subaru repair volume by 20% and resulted in customers having to wait two to three weeks.