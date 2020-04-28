Loneliness at work: A health epidemic exacerbates a social one

Fears that the coronavirus pandemic might be worsening the problem appeared validated by a recent Alcohol.Org survey of 13,000 work-at-home employees. Forty-two percent reported that they were drinking on the job. In addition to coping with enforced isolation, these people also were subject to more distractions, surrounded by more diversions.

“Productivity will be down dramatically,” Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford University economics professor, recently told the website Vox. “I have four kids at home, and I’m struggling to get anything done. And it’s not just that — it’s also that motivation and creativity come from being around other people. So I find it hard to be creative and hard to self-motivate if I’m stuck in one room at home day in and day out.

“It’s a bit like exercise. Exercise goes from everything from a half an hour a week in the gym to full-on marathon training. We’re throwing the entire U.S. into the exercise equivalent of full-on marathon training by sending people to work at home five days a week all the time. And I suspect for most people, it isn’t going to work well.”