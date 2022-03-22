Lollapalooza lineup for summer 2022 in Chicago: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza has announced its lineup for summer 2022 in Grant Park. Headliners for this summer’s music fest in Chicago include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

Lollapalooza returns in full force this year, according to an announcement from the festival Tuesday, with more than 170 performances slated for eight stages on Chicago’s lakefront park over the last weekend of July. Also part of the mix is food from some 35 chefs and restaurants including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Plus Kidzapalooza is back this summer for the first time with free admission for children ages 10 and under.

Also on the bill:

Jane’s Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz and The Marías.

Chicago artists include 100 gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl and Jackie Hayes. New acts include Remi Wolf, Fletcher, Zach Bryan, PinkPatheress, Muna, Goth Babe, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Pi’erre Bourne, Glaive and Maude Latour.

Four-day tickets went on sale last week, priced from $350 to $4,200. Single-day passes go on sale at a later date.

Lolla was one of the first big music fests back and running in Chicago last summer, scrambling at times to keep up with vaccine and mask requirements that were changing for the city and state even while the 2021 fest was in session. Lollapalooza is presented by Austin, Texas-based C3 Presents, a division of Live Nation.

* * *

Lollapalooza 2022 will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, to Sunday, July 31, in Grant Park. The following are on sale 12 p.m. Tuesday at www.lollapalooza.com:

4-Day General Admission including free water stations; lockers with charging capabilities for rent; children 10 and under free with access to Kidzapalooza: from $350

* 4-Day General Admission+ adds shade and seating in two areas near Buckingham Fountain; premium restrooms; full-service bar with preferred pricing on water, sodas, beer, wine and cocktails: from $650

* 4-Day VIP adds elevated viewing platforms for the north and south main stages; access to the Lolla Lounges North and South; golf cart shuttle transportation between the Lolla Lounges; preferred pricing for locker rentals with mobile charging in Lolla Lounge South; dedicated entrance into the festival; express spa treatments and concierge services: from $1,500

* 4-Day Platinum adds climate-controlled Platinum Lounges including cocktails, beer, wine and curated culinary offerings; prime viewing areas for six stages; golf cart shuttle transportation between all Platinum sites and the dedicated entrance; complimentary spa treatments, lockers, concierge services and a Lollapalooza merchandise gift; presale access to Lolla Aftershows: from $4,200.

