Local youth perform in Masonic All-Star Marching Band

Twenty-two area high school students were among 186 students from across Nebraska who participated in the 27th annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed in June during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.

The local students are Olivia Cupp-Whiteman, Melissa Garcia, Jenna Helter, Hannah Hollman, Austin Ockinga, Riley Vollbrecht, Faith Eberhardt, Ashley Goniwicha, Sally Joyner, Braxton Stuart, Adrien Arvizo, Taryn Cowley, Jacob Ferrin, Oliver Gray, Preston Lemons, Caleb Loos, Cara Green, Imari Harris, Kolton Johnson, Kaydence Kozakiewicz, Marcos Ortiz and Kaylee Stearman.

The band members devoted four days of intense practice to learn the music, marching steps and field formations and gave their first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and First Avenue the next morning, and it also performed the pre-game National Anthem and during halftime of the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game in Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The band members were hosted by the Masons of Nebraska, and were directed by Brad Weber, retired band director from Wayne High School, currently instructor of percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, band director at Aurora High School; and Dr. Dave Bohnert, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Wayne State College.

Scholarships for these students were provided by Papillion Lodge No. 39, Cotner Lodge No. 297, North Star Lodge No. 227, Electa Chapter OES No. 8, Florence Chapter RAM No. 61, Jim Heinke, Humboldt Chapter No. 234, Liberty Lodge No. 300, Peru Lodge No. 14, Miloma Lodge Foundation, College View Lodge No. 320, Albert Pike Lodge No. 333, Olive Branch Lodge No. 274, Lancaster Lodge No. 54 and Star Craft Chapter OES No. 307. The scholarships covered the cost of the camp.

“Really, a lot was demanded of the students during the week,” said Eric BenSalah, one of the camp coordinators. “They rose to the challenge. Practicing upwards of seven to eight hours a day, on their feet, the kids showed that they were among some of the best in the state. We really saw all of that hard work come together in their performances at Harmon Park, the parade and halftime show for the Shrine Bowl.”

The members also enjoyed evening activities consisting of a night of free time, polka music, a dance with a DJ, and bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center.

“The Masonic All-Star Marching Band is such an integral part of the Shrine Bowl,” said Alex Straatmann, grand master of Nebraska Masons. “The memories of new friends and performing together at halftime of the Shrine Bowl game is a lasting memory, but most important is the support they provide for the Shrine Hospitals for Children."

Masonic lodges across Nebraska support local youth and community projects, humanitarian efforts including a child identification program, academic scholarships, and efforts to support our military, Straatmann said. At the statewide level, the Grand Lodge helps to maintain the Nebraska Masonic Home at Plattsmouth for Masons and their female relatives, and the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.