Local hospitals seem well equipped to handle growing coronavirus cases

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, local hospitals appear to be in good shape in terms of capabilities to care for patients who need to be hospitalized.

As of Monday, Bryan Health said it had three hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections, one of whom is on a ventilator.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the health system has 138 ventilators between its two hospital campuses. While Woodrich did not provide a total number of Bryan's intensive care beds, he did say it has the capacity the to create an intensive care room for each ventilator it has if needed.

