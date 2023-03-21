local flag refer Mar 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Muchachos expandingPopular restaurant opening Omaha location. LOCAL, B1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lincoln man suspected of killing 22-month-old boy, police and prosecutors allege Police were sent to a Lincoln hospital Sunday after the mother of a 22-month-old boy brought him in unresponsive with numerous bruises and inj… Ex-Lincoln restaurant owner pleads guilty to selling drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol George L. Weaver Jr. spent the summer of 2021 directing the theft and resale of pounds of drugs from the State Patrol's evidence facility in L… Lincoln man charged with sex assault for twice impregnating teen, police allege The teen's grandmother raised concerns to police after her granddaughter was pregnant again months after giving birth, police said in court records. Uncertainty over proposed South Platte canal's route raising concerns among landowners “It would drown out my house, my dad’s house, the neighbor’s house, and take a lot of land out of production,” one area farmer said about the … Father alleges Lincoln first responders were negligent in 7-year-old's death The father of a 7-year-old boy who died in February 2022, filed a claim against the city alleging first responders were negligent for not trea…