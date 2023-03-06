local flag refer Mar 6, 2023 20 min ago 0 Charlie Musslewhite will headline the first of the three nights of ZooFest 2023. Alligator Records, Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ZooFest expandsZoo Bar celebration expands to three days. LOCAL, A3 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In a van outside OU’s Lloyd Noble Center, Doc Sadler lives out another season in 45 years of coaching Fred Hoiberg told him Doc Sadler he was “nuts” when Sadler explained the job and the abode he'd be taking up in Norman, Oklahoma. Amie Just: Britt Prince is staying in the moment while decision about her future looms Britt Prince's college decision is coming sooner than later, but this week is about sharing a passion with her mother as Elkhorn North seeks a… Nebraska Book Co. in Lincoln shutting down; 114 to lose jobs The company, which got its start in Lincoln in 1915, used to dominate the college textbook market, but had fallen on hard times over the past decade. Crumbl Cookies to open in Lincoln next week The first day for the store, located near the Lincoln Public Schools headquarters at 6005 O St., is March 10. Lincoln man hit adult son in head with baseball bat during argument, police say The 59-year-old hit his adult son once in the head with the barrel of the bat and twice in the face with the bat's handle, police alleged in c…