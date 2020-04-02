Related to this story
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A report's new coronavirus death rate, which is lower than earlier estimates, takes into account potentially milder cases that often go undiagnosed. Here's the latest news from the coronavirus pandemic around the world.
You'll need to make less than $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 per couple to get the full amounts. Calculate your payment here. Plus, what to do (and not do) with the money.
Students in Nebraska will not be returning to the classroom this spring.
As health officials across the country are encouraging residents to take social distancing seriously, one website gives Lancaster County a C a…
If NU has to play games this fall in an empty Memorial Stadium, a much more appealing alternative would be playing in high school stadiums.
A 27-year-old inmate, a former Lincoln teacher sentenced to prison in 2015, has died.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has challenged his senior staff to come up with new revenue streams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lincoln police say officers broke up a birthday party Friday night because it violated COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings of groups larger than 10.
Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Sunday in Lincoln, both travel-related, bringing the city's total to six.