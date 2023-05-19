The final round of debate over a bill that includes two measures that have embroiled the Legislature in controversy for months is set to begin this afternoon.

Senators are expected to consider LB574 from Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, which would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Nebraska and ban abortion 10 weeks after fertilization.

The bill will come up for debate before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Supporters of the measure, which was amended earlier this week, will likely need 33 votes to end a filibuster and send the legislation to Gov. Jim Pillen.

Because it has an emergency clause attached, once it is signed by Pillen, LB574 will go into effect 24 hours later. Pillen has indicated he plans to sign the bill soon after it passes.

If it goes into law, gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19 would be outlawed in Nebraska, and the Department of Health and Human Services would be required to develop regulations for puberty blockers and hormone therapy – potentially banning those treatments as well.

Following an intense scene on Tuesday, when the Legislature last considered the bill, that included chanting that echoed throughout the legislative chamber, several measures have been put in place to reduce disruptions to the debate.

Increased security could be seen at the Capitol on Friday morning. A memo circulated to senators from Speaker John Arch, Sen. Danielle Conrad, Sen. Tom Briese, and Sen. Tony Vargas, indicated one glass door to the Chamber would be locked, while the outer doors of the vestibule will remain open.

A second memo from the Clerk of the Legislature indicated that while proponents and opponents would be allowed to watch from the balconies, any protests or outbursts would result in removals of those individuals.

TVs were set up in the Rotunda with a livestream of the proceedings, similar to how the overflow rooms are utilized during committee hearings. Signs are also going to be prohibited from being held in view of the television cameras.

Journal Star state government reporter Chris Dunker is reporting live from the debate. Follow along below with a string of updates.

(Editor's note: Please allow up to 30 seconds for the updates to load.)