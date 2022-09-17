 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Mickey Joseph's first Husker Unity Walk as interim HC

  • 0

It's game day, Nebraska football. And it's Mickey Joseph's first day as interim head coach. 

The Huskers will faceoff against old rival Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News