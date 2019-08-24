The players
1, Caleb Tannor, 6-2, 220, so.
3, Will Honas, 6-1, 225, jr.
7, Mohamed Barry, 6-1, 245, sr.
10, Jackson Hannah, 6-3, 225, fr.
13, JoJo Domann, 6-1, 235, jr.
22, Alex Davis, 6-5, 250, sr.
28, Luke Reimer, 6-1, 220, fr.
31, Collin Miller, 6-3, 245, jr.
32, Pernell Jefferson, 6-2, 250, jr.
34, Simon Otte, 6-1, 205, rfr.
39, Garrett Hustedt, 6-2, 230, fr.
41, Garrett Snodgrass, 6-3, 225, fr.
42, Nick Henrich, 6-4, 220, fr.
43, Tyrin Ferguson, 6-2, 230, sr.
44, Garrett Nelson, 6-3, 260, fr.
45, David Alston, 6-4, 235, rfr.
50, Jake Archer, 6-0, 215, rfr.
51, Anthony Banderas, 6-1, 225, rfr.
53, Joseph Johnson, 6-3, 240, rfr.
54, Ryan Schommer, 6-4, 250, rfr.
57, Jordan Paup, 6-3, 245, so.
58, Chris Cassidy, 6-1, 225, rfr.
59, Caden McCormack, 6-0, 230, fr.
81, Nick Leader, 6-1, 205, fr.
83, Sam Shurtleff, 6-3, 220, fr.
85, John Bullock, 6-1, 220, fr.
89, Jamin Graham, 6-4, 240, fr.
Second-to-none: Mohamed Barry
Barry compiled 10-plus tackles seven times last year and had seven or more in all but one game en route to finishing sixth in the Big Ten with 112 stops. Next on his to-do list: More big plays. Barry had 11 tackles for loss and two sacks, but, according to the stats in NU’s media guide, the Grayson, Georgia, native has not forced a turnover in his Husker career. He has one fumble recovery, no forced fumbles and no interceptions. In order for Nebraska’s defense to be good, Barry is going to have to be good. That's especially true given the lack of experience elsewhere in the Husker linebacking corps. Barry is a leader and he’s got a chance to crack NU’s top 10 all-time in tackles (99 to tie for 10th). Now, can he become a true difference-making force in the middle? That kind of finale from Barry would go a long way toward solving some of the ills that have plagued the Blackshirts in recent seasons.
Two things to watch
1. Next to Mo? Competition for the inside spot next to Barry figures to be heated — and perhaps a rotation — between juniors Will Honas and Collin Miller. A group of freshmen that includes Jackson Hannah, Garrett Snodgrass and Nick Henrich (once he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery) could push for playing time.
2. Pass-rush punch? Nebraska hasn’t had an elite pass-rush threat from the perimeter in the first two seasons of playing a 3-4 defense — one under Bob Diaco and one under Erik Chinander. Can the answer be a healthy Tyrin Ferguson? How about Caleb Tannor in his second year?