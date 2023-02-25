The soybeans that grow in Tom Mueller’s farm fields between Lincoln and Eagle could go anywhere to reach their end user. But they need to go somewhere first.

And that journey is just a few miles down the road, to the northeast edge of Lincoln.

Towering over the landscape at a gateway to the city, the ADM elevators and soybean processing complex can be seen from miles around. Most days, trucks form a line at the plant to dump grain harvested from a nearly 100-mile radius that will end up in any number of products in any number of places.

“What we raise isn’t going directly on someone’s table or in their pantry, but there’s a connection,” Mueller said. “We’re very lucky to have that bean-crushing plant there.”

ADM, known for years as Archer Daniels Midland, isn’t the end of a journey for soybeans grown in southeastern Nebraska; it’s just the start.

Trucks begin lining up near 84th Street and Havelock Avenue between 5 and 5:30 a.m., said Scott Frerichs, the complex manager for ADM. By the time the last truck of the day passes the grain probe at 4 p.m., an average of 300 trucks – and as many as 600 during harvest – will have entered the facility.

More than 5 million bushels of soybeans can reside at the ADM complex at a given time, he added, an amount that takes roughly a month to process.

Jennifer Potter, a grain originator for the company, said that the Lincoln plant processes the equivalent of 3,500 acres of soybeans – nearly 5.5 square miles of Nebraska farm fields – on a daily basis.

And nearly every inch of each of those soybeans finds a life at the plant.

The oil is extracted and refined on site. The meal will be ground and converted for livestock feed, and the hulls will find use as a fiber additive in animal rations.

Each day, the northeast Lincoln ADM plant fills 36 rail cars with meal and 10 to 12 tanker cars with various refined soybean and palm oils.

At that point, the various products leave ADM – which also operates a wheat mill on South Street and the grain elevators decorated with artwork near Nebraska Innovation Campus – on the next step toward their ultimate destination, which can be on the other side of town or the world.

“The thing that makes this plant interesting is logistics,” Frerichs said. “We’re the farthest west to do soybean processing (for ADM) and have railroad siding for 250 cars. That’s impactful, because a lot can be shipped to Asia from the Pacific Northwest.”

Soybeans are a major source of feed for pigs in the Far East.

Lincoln doesn’t have the largest soybean plant under the ADM umbrella. But it’s situated in the westernmost reaches of the United States’ soybean footprint and in prime growing territory. Nebraska produced the fourth-most bushels of beans last year, according to Kansas State University data.

With a grain as versatile as soybeans, the products made at the Lincoln complex aren’t limited to animal consumption.

Any number of food products get their starts in Nebraska fields and are processed using soybean oil – possibly blended with palm oil brought in from elsewhere – before appearing at a restaurant or on a grocery store shelf.

Cooking oils are used in so many name-brand foods that Frerichs lists them in a slideshow he presents to guests touring the Lincoln facility. It takes five slides just to list a small sampling of the best-known products for the best-known customers of the plant.

Among the products included: cinnamon rolls, crackers, margarine, popcorn, taco shells, cookies, bread, salad dressing and chicken strips.

Nearly everyone has a product in their house that was made with or contains cooking oil – meaning it was likely that one of the 10 soybean plants operated by ADM had a part to play in its creation.

“Refined oil is an ingredient,” Potter said. “I don’t think people realize they’re eating it as they read their paper, eating this doughnut while they drink their coffee.”

And, as she noted, the foods that depend on soybeans aren’t limited to baked goods and salad dressings: Cows, pigs and chickens depend on the meal and hulls as an important portion of their diets before they, too, become dinner.

Plenty of the soybeans produced in Lincoln don’t leave North America. While Mexico is also another major customer of Lincoln’s ADM plant, a large portion is purchased by farmers looking to feed their livestock an all-natural diet.

Soybeans processed at the Lincoln plant end up in feed troughs at the same farm east of Lincoln where their road first started.

In the case of Mueller’s soybeans, the farm-to-table journey goes full circle as he includes soy in animals’ feed.

“Through our rations, some of that’s mixed in,” Mueller said. “It’s kind of nice – we can say we have an all-natural feed that is grown here."

And for Nebraska's soybean farmers, a market to feed the world.

“... It has a whole life beyond our field," Mueller said. "And it makes you feel good, producing food or products for a lot of people.”

