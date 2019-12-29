10. Lincoln voters agree to sales tax increase for street improvements in the same year one of the city’s biggest projects — the elevated roundabout — is grounded

Lincoln voters in April approved a quarter-cent increase in the city sales tax, earmarked for street repair and construction. But just barely. Final vote totals showed 50.65 percent voted for the increase, with a margin of just 650 votes. The increase, which brought the city sales tax to 1.75%, began Oct. 1 and will end in 2025. Then earlier this month, the controversial 14th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection improvement project was shelved after the bids to build an elevated roundabout came back over budget. The project is off the table for the 2020 construction season, and its future remains uncertain.