Lincoln Uncorked: Discover Cabernet Franc, a red wine change of pace

If you visit a wine store in Nebraska, one variety you’ll likely not see a lot of is Cabernet Franc.

While this variety is often used for blending in many of the great wines in Bordeaux France and even Napa Valley, finding a bottle of single variety Cabernet Franc is a bit rare. This is a shame because well-produced Cabernet Franc can result in spectacular wines.

I learned that Cabernet Franc can be difficult to grow and is less resistant to disease than its more well-known sibling, Cabernet Sauvignon. The variety tends to work well in cooler climate regions at altitude.

However, because Lincoln wine merchants are smarter than the average bear, , I found affordable Cabernet Francs produced in the Loire Valley of France; Friuli, Italy; and Mendoza, Argentina. All wineries at relatively high-altitude with relatively cool climates and rocky soil.

For food, I went to Pho Factory, a cool Vietnamese restaurant on North 27th Street. I ordered Pho with rare ribeye, meatballs, and brisket. Pho is a soup dish that screams for good wine. It’s a wild blend of flavors and textures. The pho noodles are firm, sticky, and flavor-absorbent. The warm, oily broth of the soup is flavorful and bursting with Asian spice. You can mix in jalapeño, fresh greens, and many other ingredients. I only added the meat to the noodles and broth for a less spicy version.

For wine, I started with Domaine Du Bel Air, Bourgueil, Loire Valley, France, 2020, $22.00. From the Bourgueil appellation, it is not identified as Cabernet Franc on the front label. This beautiful region with rocky soil and high elevation is perhaps the most well-known region in the world for Cabernet Franc. The wine is deep garnet in the glass and offers scents of plum, violets, and vanilla bean. It has gentle tannins that surround brushed dark fruit, warm and earth, and a hint of spice. The wine is clean, fresh, and delicate. It is the kind of wine that compliments food well.

90 points

Next, I tried Antonutti Cabernet Franc, Friuli, Italy, 2019, $22.00. Friuli is one of Italy’s most interesting wine regions, despite being a bit off the beaten path. We visit this region almost every year and are always captivated by the wine, people, and cuisine. It is perfectly situated between the Adriatic Sea and the Dolomite Mountains. With deep garnet in the glass, the wine evokes black currant, plum, and subtle hints of menthol and mint leaf on the nose. The wine has invigorating flavors of dark plum, notes of green leafy vegetables, and a hint of black pepper. It is complex, interesting, and delicious.

90 points

The final wine I tried is Sur De Los Andes Cabernet Franc Reserva, Mendoza Argentina, 2017, $20.00. Argentina is most famous for producing Malbec, but Cabernet Franc is a variety that tends to work well, especially in areas at higher altitudes. This Cabernet Franc is deep garnet in the glass, with intense aromas of black currant, black plum, and pine forest. The wine is smooth and round in the mouth with a palate-drying structure that pulls out flavors of dark fruit, warm toasted oak, and a lengthy finish that finishes on a black currant note.

88 points

These wines all worked well with the Pho, which has a lot of flavors. Each of these Cabernet Francs added a dimension to the pairing that improved the taste of the dish. My favorite of these wines with the Pho was the Antonutti Cabernet Franc. The wine has a dynamic component that made the pairing delicious.

There are too many interesting varieties to be limited in what we try from our local wine shop and restaurants. I encourage you to step out and find a cool bottle of Cabernet Franc to pair with a unique food item from a local Lincoln restaurant.