Lincoln Track Club awards scholarships

• Jenna Muma, Lincoln East: Muma has run cross country and track at the varsity level all four years of her high school career (losing one track season to the COVID-19 pandemic). Among her highlights, she is a two-time all-class gold medal winner in the 1,600 meters, a member of the state record 3,200 meter relay team, individual runner-up at the state cross country meet and three-time member of the state championship team in cross country.

Muma plans to run cross country and track for Wichita State University, where she will major in health sciences.

• Eve Weber, Lincoln East: Weber has run cross country and track all four years of her high school career, with three years of cross country and four years of track at the varsity level (losing one track season to the COVID-19 pandemic). Among her highlights, she is a two-time state qualifier for both cross country and track. She is a state medalist in the 1,600-meter relay and a three-time member of East’s state champion cross country team.

Weber plans to run cross country and track at Washburn University, where she will major in elementary education.