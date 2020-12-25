Lincoln mortgage loan originator donates $1K to Fresh Start

2020 has been incredibly difficult for many. A Lincoln mortgage loan originator hopes to #SpreadCheer this season by donating $1,000, along with co-workers, during each of the 25 days of Christmas to local families and organizations in need, including Fresh Start in Lincoln.

Each of Midwest Family Lending's employees has selected an organization or family they’d like to support with a $1,000 gift throughout the 25 days of Christmas through a project they’ve called “SpreadCheer.”

Jean Holman, mortgage loan originator with Midwest Family Lending, selected Lincoln’s Fresh Start. A friend introduced Holman to the charity, and she was moved to take action after seeing the videos about what it does.

“I wanted to help women struggling in our community to get back on their feet,” Holman said. “We all need a little help sometime.”

Visit http://blog.midwestfamilylending.com/merry-christmas-how-our-elves-spreadcheer-this-season to learn the stories behind the recipients and why each one was selected.

“Though we know monetary donations are important to many struggling as a result of the pandemic, we truly believe the long-term benefit is growing the awareness of these incredible organizations and people,” said Chuck West, president of Midwest Family Lending.